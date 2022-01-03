The rear optical signature, the front trilobe. Just two frames are enough to give a first official taste of one of the most anticipated models of this 2022. It is Alfa Romeo Tonale which is shown once again, in passing, in an official video released by Biscione. In the clip with the New Year’s greetings we have already told you about and in which the Arese car manufacturer promises a year in which the brand will again be able to “make the heart beat”, also appear what seem to be the first official details of the second SUV coming this year.

A sort of teaser therefore that show very few elements. First the rear lights, with a light signature consisting of three semicircular elements, with a flat base, joined by a thin LED strip which seems to extend along the entire tailgate and is interrupted only by the Alfa Romeo logo which will ideally be positioned in the center. Then the front trilobe, poorly lit: in the twilight, in fact, the Biscione logo appears once again, positioned higher than the current models on sale, and will be positioned on a rounded trilobe integrated into a larger grille. Here, too, there should be an “elongated” optical signature that will embrace the entire bonnet. Thus confirmed the stylistic choices that were seen in 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show, when the Alfa Romeo Tonale concept made its first appearance in front of the general public.

Now we will have to wait a few weeks to get it the first official details on the other aspects, in particular the technical specifications: it is well known that Tonale will bring Alfa Romeo to the world of electrification, with the plug-in hybrid version of the Alfa Romeo SUV already confirmed. However, there is expectation for the other engines, with diesel and petrol confirmed in the range and powers that should be between 130 and 250 hp.