The first uniformed Alfa Romeo Tonale is already in service on the roads around Lake Garda. The first example of the Alfa Romeo SUV was in fact “recruited” by the Local Police of Bardolino, which will employ a unit of the new model from the Arese-based carmaker in its fleet. The municipality in the province of Verona has entrusted the development of the car to Bertazzoni body shop a company specialized in the transformation of vehicles for use by the police or for special uses.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale specimen that will be used by the PL of Bardolino is a Special Edition, the first version of the Alfa Romeo SUV to be launched on the market a few months ago. Specifically, the unit developed by Bertazzoni is equipped with a 130 HP 1.5 Hybrid engine and has been equipped with a lighting system Bi-Side LED both front and rear, a technology that works in addition to the standard lighting to provide 360° visibility. The specialized body shop has also equipped this Tonale with a Stellar bar with a specific control panel. The livery is that of the Local Police in compliance with the dictates of the Veneto Region while all the systems foreseen for service cars have been installed on board, such as a rechargeable LED torch and bulletproof vests. For the first time in Europe, the preparation work carried out was certified through the use of Blockchain technology, as confirmed by Bertazzoni herself.

This Alfa Romeo Tonale in uniform actually anticipates the maxi order made by Consip a few months ago, with the car of the Stellantis brand preparing to join the state police and also in service with the Arma dei Carabinieri. In fact, Tonale will be a future Pantera, with the high-wheeled model of the Arese brand which was ordered in 616 units by the police, once again confirming the close link between the security forces and Alfa Romeo. Specifically, the units ordered by the Police are the versions with the 160 bhp 1.5 engine combined with front-wheel drive and 7-speed automatic transmission.