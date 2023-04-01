The arrival of Alfa Romeo Tonale has relaunched the Biscione brand, thanks to the arrival on the market of an eagerly awaited model which has brought the Arese-based carmaker back to segment C by offering a technological car ready to give new impetus to the brand’s strategy. Stellantis. In fact, Tonale was not designed only for the European market but also for the United States where it will arrive from the Pomigliano d’Arco factory, polished precisely to deal not only with production for Italy and the Old Continent but also with that for the USA. together with the Alfa Romeo SUV’s twin, the Dodge Hornet.

Alfa Romeo Tonale, how it changes in the United States

The Alfa Romeo Tonale destined for America will not be identical to the one distributed on the European market, with the Alfa Romeo C-segment SUV only available in the USA in the plug-in hybrid version, a precise choice by the Arese-based brand , in line with the electrification goals that the car manufacturer has set itself by aiming to become an exclusively electric brand from 2027. Only the Plug-In Hybrid Q4 version will therefore be sold in the United States but this is not the only difference. In fact, the amber colored side lights stand out on the American Tonale, the so-called “Side Makers” which have been mandatory in the USA since the 1960s. These are orange side lights that appear both at the front and at the rear which are used to improve traffic conditions at night and in conditions of poor visibility and which are obviously not present on Italian and European specimens.

Prices

In addition to this, we must mention the absence of the front number plate, which in several American states is not required by law (in detail in 21 of the 50, ed). In the configurator, the names of some of the colors available for the Alfa Romeo Tonale range also change, with Metallic Vesuvio Gray which in the USA becomes Ascari Gray and Montreal Green which is instead called Fangio Green. As for the price list of the American Tonale, it starts with the 44,590 dollars (40,993 euros at current exchange rates) of the Sprint and reach 49,090 dollars for the Veloce (about 45,130 euros).