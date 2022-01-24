We are now, the wait is over: Alfa Romeo is ready to remove the veils from the new one Tonal, the SUV with which the Alfa car manufacturer hopes to relaunch its business which has literally collapsed in recent months, also thanks to the pandemic and the crisis caused by the shortage of microchips and semiconductors. In two weeks all the details of the new model will be revealed: Alfa Romeo has announced that the unveil of the next Tonale will take place on February 8th, through a digital event that has decided to title “The Metamorphosis”.

And precisely one of its metamorphosis is what Alfa Romeo hopes to experience, which thanks to this SUV hopes to see its global sales shine again. The first rumors about what will be all the characteristics of the new Tonale have been circulating for months: the next SUV of the Biscione will be born on the basis of the Small Wide platform, the same as the Jeep Renegade, although adapted to the needs of the Alfa Romeo model. Aesthetically speaking, then, in the back there will be LED optical groups with three semicircular elements and a thin strip of light that will cross the entire tailgate, separated only by the brand logo; in the front, however, we will find elongated headlights that will increase the expressiveness of the model and a new trilobo, with what should be the largest grille made on an Alfa Romeo.

As far as the engine range is concerned, in addition to petrol and diesel, Alfa Romeo will aim strongly on the hybrid. The four-wheel drive with the Q4 badge should in fact be destined only for the plug-in hybrid version, with the four-cylinder combined with an electric power unit placed on the front axle: in this case, the electrified versions should have at least two power levels, presumably from 200 and 250 hp with a scheme that the new SUV of the Biscione would inherit directly from the 4xe declinations of Jeep. Any unknowns will be dispelled in any case on February 8, the wait becomes more and more unnerving.