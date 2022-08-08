Social, social and still social. A world that is expanding more and more, and that is also drawing companies of all kinds within it. Many car manufacturers have decided for some time to also land on TikTok, which with the passing of the months is gaining increasing popularity. Recently Alfa Romeo has also decided to create its own profile on the global sound-on video entertainment platform, with the aim of illustrating the excellence of the new Tonal through an innovative language.

For the occasion, in fact, the Biscione brand has decided to launch four video pills dedicated to the pillars of its first electrified C-SUV, which projects the brand into the new era of connectivity and electrification. The first two pillars are represented by the exterior and interior design: the style of the lines of the new Tonale design the future inspired by the precious heritage of the brand, while the cockpit is inspired by the racing history of the brand and was conceived according to the driver for a safe and unparalleled experience. The third pillar, on the other hand, concerns the technology, an aspect on which Tonale has nothing to envy to its rivals: just think of the presence of the new infotainment system, level 2 autonomous driving, the hybrid driving experience, and above all the exclusivity of NFT technology. The last pillar is driving dynamics, characterized by first-rate handling and agility.

The one with the four pills is alone the appetizer of what Alfa Romeo has in store for TikTok: through an official note, the Alfa Romeo car manufacturer has announced that it is ready to kick off the second phase of the social projectwhich will see the involvement of some TikTok creators who will create special contents by telling the concept of “Live Unpredictably” in the original language that distinguishes them on the platform, which is the basis of the entire Tonale communication campaign.