It has been a tough delivery, but the Alfa Romeo Tonale has finally become production ready. You will be able to order the Italian SUV this spring, with the first deliveries scheduled for June 2022. The most powerful variant has a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a combined power of 275 hp, but will not join the range until the end of the year. . What about the 100% electric version and the sporty Tonale Quadrifoglio?

When we asked about it during the digital unveiling, Alfa Romeo product manager Daniel Tiago Guzzafame replied that the electric Tonale could be possible, but is not yet planned because they want to “wait the demand from the market”. The smile that followed, however, makes us suspect that the Italians are already working on it (the opposite would honestly surprise us). Don’t forget that Alfa Romeo has announced that it will go fully electric by 2027.

Quadrifoglio

Although Daniel Tiago Guzzafame would neither confirm nor deny, an Alfa Romeo Tonale Quadrifoglio is also on the agenda. “But only if the performance is in line with what you expect from the logo”. And that’s where the shoe pinches: after all, the SUV builds on the foundations of the Jeep Compass, a technical basis that would have little dynamic margin of progression.

The powertrain of the Alfa Romeo Tonale Quadrifoglio would also be discussed. Will it be a classic turbo petrol or will the Italian manufacturer go for a plug-in hybrid or even a fully electric drive unit? The power should be around 400 hp, so that the Tonale Quadrifoglio can compete with a Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S. But that all has to be clarified internally before the light goes green.

Render: X-Tomi Design