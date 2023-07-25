What is a socket doing on the nose of the most famous Alfa in the automotive world? Simply said, this small stylistic element identifies the Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4, the protagonist of our test drive, the first truly electrified car of the Arese brand that completes the range of the new C-segment SUV with this PHEV variant that combines performance and sustainability.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale Q4 powertrain

The heart of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale Q4 Plug-in Hybrid is therefore the PHEV powertrain which has a total power of 280 HP, the result of the combination of a 180 HP 1.3 four-cylinder petrol engine, which takes care of the front axle and is coupled to the 6-speed automatic gearbox and a 90 kW electric motor which instead works with the rear axle. The maximum torque is 250 Nm while the performances speak of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 206 km/h.

Driving mode

The Tonale Q4 can then travel on electric up to 135 km/h, a very useful factor when traveling on the motorway. For example, our test took place in various contexts, from city streets on which we were able to test the Advanced Efficiency mode to fast-moving ones, up to a mountain mix in which the Q4 traction showed all its qualities. The Alfa DNA driving mode selector changes on the draft version of the Alfa Romeo SUV: in addition to the Advanced Efficiency which allows you to travel on electric power when the battery is charged, there are also the Natural modes which favor hybrid use with all-wheel drive and finally the Dynamic which offers the best performance with a specific set-up for steering and accelerator response, as well as the possibility, using the appropriate button, to decouple the suspension settings and make the car stiffer.

How is Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV doing

The work done on the Q4 traction, thanks also to the e-AWD system, amplifies the feeling of having the right power available to be able to tackle overtaking and decisive cues where required. If, on the other hand, you want to take advantage of the full electric option, the 15.5 kWh battery, an interesting capacity for a PHEV in this segment, guarantees a declared range of 80 km in the urban cycle, which drops to 69 km in the mixed cycle. With use without too much attention to the weight of the foot on the accelerator, the real travel range remains comfortably above 50 km. For recharging however, thanks to the 7.4 kW on-board charger, it is possible to fill up on energy in just 2 and a half hours. Therefore, by combining the petrol tank with the range offered by the plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Alfa Romeo Tonale Q4 offers the possibility of traveling up to 600 km in total without stopping to refuel or at the column. In detail, during our test we found consumption of 11 litres/100 km with more lively driving on the motorway and with a flat battery, while in urban and extra-urban use the on-board computer recited an average consumption that fluctuated between 7 and 8 litres/100 km, data in line with what was declared by the Arese-based car manufacturer.

Price and range of Alfa Romeo Tonale Q4

The Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 therefore ranks at the top of the range of the new C-segment SUV from the Alfa Romeo which, with its contribution, is giving a strong boost to sales of the Arese brand. The range starts from the Ti trim and includes the Special Edition which is priced at 51,600 euros. The top of the range, on the other hand, is the Veloce, the protagonist of our test drive which has a starting price list of 55,900 euros.