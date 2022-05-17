Alfa Romeo Tonal prepares to arrive on the market and at the same time they snap incentives for the purchase of low-emission cars. After a long process and appeals from the entire automotive sector, on 16 May the possibility of buying a car with a low environmental impact was restarted with a reduction on the list price exclusively for the scrapping of a car up to Euro 5. the new SUV of the Biscione, in its Hybrid version with 130 HP, falls within the emission bands foreseen by the bonus, with 127 g / km of CO2 (depending on the version) which allow potential customers to take advantage of an advantage during the purchase phase.

In particular, to benefit from the new auto incentives the Hybrid version with a 130 HP 1.5 4-cylinder engine under construction Sprint, which is characterized by a good endowment in relation to the price list: in this case Tonale benefits from the state incentive of 2,000 euros in case of scrapping of a car approved in a class lower than Euro 5 and held for at least 12 months also offering some options such as 19 ”wheels, panoramic sunroof, red brake calipers or Harman Kardon pack. Incentives can also be accessed by choosing the Super trim level, the gateway to the world of Alfa Romeo. The prices of the SUV from Arese start at € 35,500 or € 38,000 for the Sprint set-up.

Going into detail, there are always three bands to take advantage of the car incentives (in fact there are also bonuses on the purchase of motorcycles and commercial vehicles). CO2 emissions ranging from 0 to 20 g / km, from 21 to 60 g / km and finally from 61 to 135 g / km. With regard to the expected contributionsfor the 0-20 g / km range you can get 3,000 euros plus any 2,000 scrapping (this includes electric ones), for the 21-60 g / km range instead 2,000 euros plus any 2,000 scrapping (here we mainly find hybrids and hybrids on tap) and finally for the 61-135 g / km range 2,000 euros only with the scrapping of a car included in the classes between Euro 0 and Euro 4.