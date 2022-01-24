Alfa Romeo Tonale, the new prestigious SUV of the house of Biscione, theFebruary 8, 2022, in an event called “The Metamorphosis“. During the month of June 2022, instead it arrives at the dealership.

The model constitutes an important step forward for the brand, since, following the exit from the market of the Giulietta, it only found itself with the two most symbolic models of recent years, Giulia And Stelvio.

Alfa Romeo Tonale, the concept presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Although relatively little is known about the new hybrid SUV Alfa Romeo Tonale, some features and concept herald an updated and gritty model; the unmistakable lines, the distinctive Alfa Romeo nose, an innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain with electric driving range and the potential for a model quatrefoil high performance.

Alfa Romeo Tonale, preview, how it will be

Although the details of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV are still unknown, we can predict that the car will be based on a system of front-wheel drive which differs from the current rear-wheel drive adopted by the company and already present in models such as Alfa Romeo Giulia.

The Tonale SUV will also be Alfa Romeo’s first plug-in hybrid car

Of course, there will be a system of four-wheel drive to meet the needs of consumers. The plug-in hybrid model it will have a rear-mounted electric motor to assist an internal combustion engine positioned under the hood, most likely a turbocharged four-cylinder.

It will also be there first electrified Alfa Romeo of history. In 2024 in fact, the first 100% electric will also arrive and from 2027 the Biscione will only sell battery-powered EV vehicles.

Alfa Romeo Tonale, how will it be inside? Interior features

Looking at some of the concept Distributed by Alfa Romeo, many elements present inside the Alfa Romeo Tonale hybrid SUV differ from the company’s current typical details, such as the circular air intakes and the driver-centered dashboard.

The dashboard of the concept also features a group of digital indicators from 12.3 in and a slightly squared off steering wheel e sporting which gives the car a more modern design. There will certainly be plenty of room for all occupants and the trunk capacity will be considerable.

What will be the interior of the Alfa Romeo Tonale

The new system of touchscreen infotainment from 10.3 in will present unique contents called “Alfista” and “Paddock”. The former allows people to connect with Alfa clubs and community events, and the latter offers a virtual marketplace to purchase Alfa Romeo-branded automotive parts and merchandise. Other contents will be Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an optional premium sound system.

Alfa Romeo Tonale, PRICE

Alfa Romeo has not yet announced the price of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale or when it will be possible to buy it. The car will probably follow in the footsteps of its colleagues Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, therefore starting from a basic set-up, and then continuing with Sport, Ti, Ti Sport and Ti Lusso. Obviously, the possibility that the car can become part of the Quadrifoglio range.

Alfa Romeo Tonale preview at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show VIDEO

The Alfa Romeo Tonale hybrid SUV will be officially presented the8 February 2022, and then arrive in Italian dealerships in June.

Photo Alfa Romeo Tonale concept

