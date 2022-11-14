The plug-in hybrid variant of Alfa Romeo can be ordered starting next November 17, with maximum delivery times of 4 months. We are talking about a model of vital importance for the electrification strategy of the car manufacturer of the Biscione, since it is the first that allows you to travel 80 kilometers zero emissions thanks to its electric unit combined with the battery hidden under the hood. A sufficient distance that, according to Jean-Philippe Imparato, “Allows you to go to the office without recharging the battery”.

The Alfa Romeo CEO spoke a few days after the opening of orders for Tonal PHEV, reiterating once again how this plug-in hybrid version is fundamental in the Zero to Zero strategy because it will allow the company to reduce the CO2 emissions of the range by 40%, arriving on the market in 2023. del Biscione “The amount of CO2 emitted by Tonale PHEV is so low as to enormously expand the list of companies that can include the new model in the list of company cars. – the words of Imparato reported by Ansa – This is why we expect a mix of 50% of fleet sales. Alfa Romeo has respected the program established for 2020, for 2021 and 2022 with orders for the brand that between January and October of this year are 10 times those registered in 2021. We plan to close the current year with 30-35,000 orders for Tonale “.

Alfa Romeo’s number one wanted to positively underline the work being carried out in the plant in Pomigliano, where today only one work shift remains active, corresponding to 4,000 tonals per month. Objective? Protect the quality levels achieved. “For the Tonale PHEV we will have 35,000 battery packs available in 2023 – Learned learned – This model also represents the beginning of the new one internationalization of Alfa Romeo: we will need it to change the mix of the brand’s revenues, which in 2022 will reach 25% from outside Europe and will rise to 30% in 2025 and 40% in 2030 ″.