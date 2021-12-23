The special series of Giulia and Stelvio, the Giulia GTAm, the commitment to Formula 1, the participation in the Mille Miglia: these are just some of the most significant moments of the experience lived so far by Jean-Philippe Learned at the command of Alfa Romeo. With 2021 coming to an end, the CEO of the Biscione car manufacturer wanted to retrace his first eleven months at the helm of the brand, by posting on his official Twitter profile a short video in which the highlights of this 2021 are retraced by frame and the first advances are provided in view of 2022.

“It’s been a whirlwind 11 months since I joined the Alfa Romeo group, an extraordinary brand that inspires people all over the world – Learned wrote – Thanks to our alfists, our teams, our customers and our fans around the world for their passion. Very exciting things coming in 2022! ”. 2022 will be the year in which the new one will make its debut Tonal: the first grainy images of the final production version of the next Alfa Romeo SUV appear in the video released by Imparato himself, characterized in this circumstance by three-unit LED headlights. Little else can be scrutinized, also because the frames depicting the new Tonale are few and run very fast: we will therefore have to wait for the beginning of 2022 to discover all the details of this SUV.

Thank you, for their incredible passion, to our alfisti: our teams and customers and our fans around the world. Very exciting things to come in 2022! pic.twitter.com/4EHn0g8ZfX – Jean-Philippe Imparato (@JPImparato) December 23, 2021

Meanwhile, in the last few days, new confirmations have arrived regarding a version diesel of the new Tonale, which will join a petrol version of the SUV as well as an electrified range including two plug-in hybrid solutions. The rumors related to the diesel version of the new Tonale speak of an entry-level variant with a 1.6-liter engine, capable of unleashing a total power of about 130 hp and offered at a price that will be around 27,500 euros.