The debut of the new Alfa Romeo is less and less missing Tonal. Teaser after teaser, the Alfa car manufacturer’s next SUV is taking on more and more shape: we have moved from the technological cockpit with the multifunctional “Spyglass” instrument panel to the interiors characterized by an element with the Italian flag, a red Alfa stitching and a particular finish, and now to the unmistakable “Scudetto” and “Trilobo”, two aesthetic styles that have characterized and characterize the front of Alfa Romeo cars since the 1930s.

Details after details, the internal and external design of the next Tonale is updated, reducing more and more the surprise effect that could be witnessed. on February 8th, date on which the official unveil of the model will take place. For example, we already know that the taillights should be made up of three semi-circular elements, with a flat base, joined by a thin LED strip capable of extending throughout the tailgate. At the front, as also revealed by the latest teaser, the “Trilobo” will be prominent, integrated into a larger grille, and with the Alfa Romeo logo on the upper edge of this element. Alongside it, just like the rear, an elongated optical signature will cover almost the entire bonnet. In general, the new SUV of the Biscione will be very similar to the original concept of the same name shown at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The greatest curiosity will therefore be dedicated to engine range, widely characterized for an electrified footprint. Having said that the plug-in hybrid versions of the SUV have already been confirmed (which should be fitted with derivatives of the Jeep 4xe series engines), the expectation is felt for all the other engines, with diesel and gasoline that should boast of power. between 130 and 250 hp. The arrival of a version cannot be ruled out a priori quatrefoil of the model, which would clearly focus more on performance.