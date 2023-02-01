The range of CarCloud formulas is enriched with a new model. Let’s talk about Alfa Romeo Tonalwhich from next February 8 can be driven through a subscription specially dedicated to the C-segment SUV of the Alfa Romeo: the formula was launched by Drivaliaa FCA Bank Group company, and can only be chosen for the electrified version of the Tonale, i.e. the one equipped with the mild-hybrid powertrain.

We recall that CarCloud is the car subscription chosen by over 30,000 users and available in four countries, such as Italy, France, Spain and Portugal. It is sufficient to purchase the voucher at a cost of 249 euros conveniently on Amazon or at the Drivalia Mobility Stores and then convert it on the CarCloud website: it will thus be possible to drive by subscription for 699 euros per month the light hybrid C-SUV from the Alfa Romeo house in the Sprint and Ti versions, respectively the one with the sportiest connotation and the most elegant and distinctive one. Drivalia announces through an official note that the formula, available for individuals and freelancers, can be renewed monthly up to a maximum of one year, with a minimum duration of 30 days, after which it can be canceled without penalty: once activated the subscription, it will be possible reserve vehicle, pick it up and change it with 48 working hours notice at one of the authorized Drivalia Mobility Stores. Initially available in Rome, Milan, Turin, Bologna, Florence and Venice, Carcloud Next Tonale also includes 24 hours a month of e-GO! electric car sharing. Drivalia for the first 3 months.