Qualifying for the Formula One Australian Grand Prix ended a few hours ago, which for a change saw Max Verstappen on Red Bull conquer the pole position. Disappointing session for the two Alfa Romeos Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyuboth eliminated in Q1: the two drivers didn’t particularly enjoy themselves during these qualifying sessions, which they did in the previous hours and precisely in Melbourne.

First Tonale, then F1

Bottas and Zhou in fact tested the new one in an area adjacent to the Formula One track Alfa Romeo Tonale: the Finnish driver got behind the wheel of an example of the Alfa Romeo compact SUV with a white livery, while the Chinese driver got an example of the same crossover in the launch color Montreal Green.

Wet test

On its official Instagram profile, the Alfa Romeo team has published some stories that portray the two drivers at the wheel of Tonale juggling parallel paths marked by cones and obstacles. The wet asphalt made their driving experience even more exhilarating and “challenging”, a condition dictated by the rain which hit the Australian city that hosts the Formula One Grand Prix again this season.

Tonal, what a passion

It’s not the first time that Bottas and Zhou test their driving skills at the wheel of the Alfa Romeo Tonale. Only a few months ago the two official drivers of the Formula One team tested all the features of the plug-in hybrid version of the Alfa Romeo SUV during the team’s usual pre-season retreat: at the Sauber Motorsport factory in Hinwil, the two drivers performed a dynamic test with the Tonale plug-in hybrid Q4 which included a reactivity test with a slalom demarcated by a series of “doors” equipped with sensors which, as the car passed by, gradually lit up, thus defining the route to be taken.