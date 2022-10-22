Alfa Romeo Tonal conquers German motorists. The first plug-in hybrid SUV of the Biscione brand was in fact awarded the “Best Design Innovation 2022” award in the compact SUV category awarded by the German publication Auto Motor und Sport: overall, more than 14,000 readers expressed their preference for the Italian crossover , which beat the competition by winning a share of the votes equal to 30.2%.

An important reason for satisfaction for Alfa Romeo, which for over a decade has excelled at the “autonis” competition: in some of the previous editions of this award, twenty-two in total, other models from the Alfa Romeo company have obtained recognition in different categories, from the Giulietta to the MiTo through the Giulia and the Stelvio SUV. This year, as mentioned, it was Tonale’s turn, awarded among an audience of 92 models divided into 11 categories that competed in the competition. Alessandro Maccolini, Design project responsible Alfa Romeo, said at the award ceremony in Stuttgart: “Alfa Romeo’s victories in the ‘autonis’ design competition are a well-established tradition of which we are very proud. I am extremely happy that Tonale found it great success among the readers of ‘auto motor und sport’ as other models of the brand have done in the past. With Tonale we have once again managed to combine the most innovative technology and high functionality with the distinctive Italian style ”.