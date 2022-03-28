Visiting the Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d’Arco where the Alfa Romeo Tonale was born with the CEO of the brand, Jean Philippe Imparato. The C-segment SUV will hit the market in June. This is the first electrified Alfa. The forecast of sales in 2022 is about 20 thousand units in the 31 countries where it will be marketed; will represent a 15-20% increase in brand deliveries. And for the next year, the arrival of the B segment SUV is expected.

#Alfa #Romeo #Tonale #Imparato #Quality #Pomigliano #Video #Gazzettait