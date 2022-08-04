Passion. This word could be enough to describe what Alfa Romeo represents for the Alfisti and for the millions of customers who, over the course of the centennial history of the Arese brand, got behind the wheel of one of the Alfa Romeo cars at least once. A passion that with Alfa Romeo Tonale, finally protagonist of our test drive, tries to keep up with the times, in a historic moment for the automotive world in which nothing can be left to chance. This is how the Metamorphosis SUV was born, a model to get back to racing and fill the gap with rivals.

The Arese car manufacturer has tried to support itself as faithful as possible to the stylistic language of the concept car unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, with refined lines and a sporty silhouette that hardly escapes the gaze of the curious. The front part contains all the expressiveness of this model, with the spiral optical signature with three elements which, thanks to the decisive cut of the bodywork, accompany towards the classic trilobo which, although with slightly smaller dimensions compared to Giulia and Stelvio, always dominates the center of the grille. There are many references to the heritage of the brand, with the same LED matrix light signature that evokes the Alfa Romeo SZ but also the Brera. There are also references to the past on the sides, where it stands out the rib that joins the anterior to the posterior, renamed by the designers of the Arese GT Line brand, in homage to the Alfa Romeo GT. The 18 ” wheels feature the “telephone disc” design through which the red brake calipers can be seen. At the rear, the three-element lighting is proposed again, connected by a thin LED strip that crosses the entire tailgate, also integrating the Alfa logo. The rear window and the rear spoiler then wink at the shapes of the 8C. The boot, with electric opening, boasts a load capacity of 500 liters which can become 1,550 if the rear sofa with 60:40 distribution is folded down. Beyond the loading height, the space available is really a lot, with the presence of very useful hooks to fix the stowed items. There is also room for the Italian flag on the mirror caps.

The Made in Italy motif returns to the interior of the passenger compartment also on the central tunnel, underlining the link between Alfa Romeo Tonale and its roots. The cockpit shows the technological progress carried out by the Arese brand, with the digital dashboard offering a 12.3 ” dashboard with telescope setting and the display of the 10.25 ” infotaiment system based on Android Automotive: it has a dedicated Alfa Romeo interface, allowing connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto even wirelessly but above all by integrating the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Easy and intuitive to use, it displays the icons in an orderly way, fully representing the high-tech quality leap that many asked of the Italian brand. The display of the infotainment system is placed overhanging on a curved surface with a brushed effect that once again recalls the interior of the concept. On the central tunnel there is the driving mode selector, the Alpha DNA with the possibility to choose between Dynamic, Natural and Advanced Efficiency, in addition to the plate for induction charging of the smartphone and two charging sockets, one USB and one USB-C. The quality of the finishes is good, perhaps not up to the level of Giulia and Stelvio, but the desire to take Alfa Romeo to the premium step is still evident. The seats are comfortable and comfortable and the passenger compartment is well soundproofed, thus offering more than comfortable journeys. The steering wheel is borrowed from the other models in the range, with the integrated power button as well as the buttons for quick commands.

The heart of the Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid is the mild hybrid electrified powertrain with a 48 V system consisting of 4-cylinder 1.5 petrol engine with 160 HP and 240 Nm of maximum torque, combined with an electric unit integrated in the 15 kW and 55 Nm gearbox. These are combined with a 0.77 kWh battery in which the energy collected during braking and release of the accelerator is stored, used to offer a power boost when required. The gearbox, on the other hand, is a 7-speed double clutch with front-wheel drive. Don’t expect the driving dynamics of a Giulia but on the other hand with a different platform it was clear that there would be differences. The choice of the Small Wide, however, gave Alfa Romeo Tonale a good set-up for longer journeys, without however disdaining the sportiness typical of the brand. Thanks to an optimization and refinement work done on the architecture that is normally the basis of Jeep Compass: in particular for Tonale work was done on setting the suspensions, with new geometries and structural reinforcements, precisely to ensure a sportier feeling but also on the shock absorbers and springs to offer optimal feedback on the roughness of the road. The carriageways were then widened. The reduction of the steering is another peculiar feature of the Tonale, offering a reactivity that we did not expect. The only drawback is perhaps the excessive lightness.

The mild-hybrid system contributes to efficiency, with full electric starts that are almost imperceptible and up to 20-30 km / h allow you to move in maximum silence. If necessary, however, the internal combustion engine can make itself heard, with the variable geometry turbo that never puts the petrol unit in trouble. The four-piston braking system is made by Brembo and adopts IBS, Integrated Brake System, which provides for the activation of the mechanical system through an electrical module, as also offered on Giulia and Stelvio. A unique feature for an SUV in this segment. With its 4 and a half meters (4.53 meters to be precise), Tonale proves agile and lively when necessary, especially if you go to act on the driving methods. It is possible to appreciate both the comfort and the dynamism, also thanks to a transmission that offers quick and fluid changes, with that eye to consumption that does not hurt: in particular in our test we found values ​​between 6.7 and 6.5 liters / 100 km, in line with the 6.3 l / 100 km declared by the Arese company.

The high-tech evolution obviously also includes a long list of ADAS, from automatic emergency braking with recognition of cyclists and pedestrians to lane keeping, passing through driver fatigue detection and recognition of road signs. One last gem: Alfa Romeo Tonale is the first car available on the market that can be associated with a NFT certificate, digital system that in this case can certify the use of the car, the maintenance status and play an important role in guaranteeing its value in the event of resale. We conclude with prices and fittings: Tonale is available in the Super, Sprint, Ti and Veloce versions, without forgetting the Special Edition, with the price list starting at 35,500 euros for the Super with 130 HP engine and reaching 44,800 euros for the 160 HP Veloce. The Ti, the protagonist of our test, has a starting cost of 42,300 euros.