The first hybrid car in Alfa Romeo history. The SUV Hybrid tonal presents itself to the Italian market in the configuration Hybrid with 1.5 4-cylinder 130 HP engine on the versions Super And Sprint or 160 CV available on You And Rapidboth combined with the new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in which a electric motor “P2” 48V with 15 kW and 55 Nm (135 Nm thanks to the 2.5: 1 transmission ratio). These engines can also be ordered in the launch set-up “Special”.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid, engine

The heart of Alfa Romeo on the Tonale SUV is represented by the engine 48v Hybrid VGT (Variable Geometry Turbo) with 160 HP.

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale is a hybrid

The 1.5 petrol engine with variable geometry turbo is combined with the Alfa Romeo TCT seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with electric motor “P2” 48 volt of 15 kW and 55 Nm (135 Nm thanks to the 2.5: 1 transmission ratio) and is able to provide traction to the wheels even when the internal combustion engine is off.

Performance ensures they are faithful to the Alfa Romeo brand: 0-100 km / h in 8.8 seconds and maximum speed of 210 km / h.

Side view of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce on the road

This engine is also offered in the version Hybrid with 130 HP with Alfa Romeo TCT seven-speed transmission and 48 volt “P2” electric motor, in this case 0 – 100 km / h acceleration is reached in 9.9 seconds with a maximum speed of 195 km / h.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Super, Sprint, Ti and Veloce versions

The range of Alfa Romeo Tonale such as Giulia and Stelvio, is characterized by four trim levels: Super, Sprint, Ti and Veloce. The Super set-up is the basic one, while those looking for a sportier car can choose the Sprint one. Going up then we find the elegant setting Youwhile at the top of the range there is the Rapid.

New Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid in Ti and Veloce trim levels

Only during the launch phase, Tonale is also offered in the launch version “Special edition”, very rich in content.

Alfa Romeo Tonale prices, how much does it cost

Prices for the Tonale SUV start at 35,500 euros of the Super set-up with the 130 HP 1.5 4-cylinder engine. Going up the Sprint set-up can be purchased from 38,000 eurosthe Special one from 39,000 euros and the Ti gives 42,300 euros.

Profile view of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale Ti

The top-of-the-range Veloce version with 160 HP engine costs 44,800 euros.

Tonale Hybrid 1.5 130 CV Super: 35,500 euros

Tonale Hybrid 1.5 130 HP Sprint: 38,000 euros

Tonale Hybrid 1.5 130 CV Special Edition: 39,000 euros

Tonale Hybrid 1.5 160 CV Ti: 42,300 euros

Tonale Hybrid 1.5 160 CV Veloce: 44,800 euros

Tonale Hybrid 1.5 160 CV Special Edition: 41,000 euros

Alfa Romeo Tonale for hire Leasys

The alternative to buying the new Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV is also possible to rent with the formula of Clear Rental of Leasys all inclusive. For example, the monthly installments of Tonale “Speciale” start from 389 euros (VAT included) with an advance of 14,500 euros (VAT included).

The formula includes 36 months and 45,000 kmRCA coverage with compensation penalty, roadside assistance, service of ordinary and extra-ordinary maintenancefire and theft coverage service with compensation penalty, damage repair service with compensation penalty, infomobility service I-Care and free use of Leasys UMOVE App for the management of the rental contract and services related to mobility.

The cockpit of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale

By adhering to the Chiaro rental formula, you also have the right of first refusal to purchase the vehicle at the relative contractual terms and conditions and at the price of 25,783 euros VAT included.

All the photos of the Alfa Rome Tonale SUV

