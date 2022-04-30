There is enthusiasm around Alfa Romeo Tonale, the new SUV of the Biscione that will arrive on the road in the coming months. A few weeks ago, orders for the Special Edition have been opened, the full optional launch edition desired by the Arese car manufacturer to offer some customers a first taste of a car considered essential for the relaunch of the brand. On the occasion of the first tests reserved for the international press, he was the CEO of Stellantis Carlos Tavares to give the first numbers regarding the response of potential customers for Tonale, stating that Alfa Romeo has already received 4,200 orders for its new SUV, with 1,200 people having already confirmed the reservation.

The number one of the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA then also spoke about the production rhythms, stating that the Pomigliano d’Arco plant is preparing to double its output, passing from 125 to 250 units per week. A good sign in view of the opening of the marketing of the whole range, with Tavares himself underlining that the first deliveries of the 130 HP mild-hybrid version could take place within the first week of June. The Special Edition set-up includes 20 ” alloy wheels that hide Brembo’s red brake calipers while the Matrix adaptive Full Led headlights stand out at the front. Also standard on the Special Edition are the tinted rear windows, the aluminum gearshift paddles and the Keyless entry system. The opening of the tailgate is automatic with a hands-free system while as regards connectivity and driving assistance systems, this version will offer the Radio Navi system with 10.25 ” touch screen and voice control, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android car, Adaptive Cruise Control, front and rear parking sensors with rear view camera and Traffic sign recognition.

Under the hood of the Alfa Romeo Tonale Special Edition then we find the 130 HP 1.5 4-cylinder engine with Hybrid technology which integrates a 15 kW and 55 Nm electric motor in combination with the seven-speed automatic gearbox but later the Hybrid variant will also be available. 160 hp. The price list of Alfa Romeo Tonale Special Edition will start from 39,000 euros.