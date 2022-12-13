Also for Alfa Romeo Tonal the time has come to face the fateful moose test. We are talking about an automotive test performed to check the stability of a car while running abrupt turns and changes of directionusually done to avoid obstacles that may suddenly appear on the road. In fact, the agility and athleticism of each car is tested in a course that includes slalom between cones to be completed in the shortest possible time. And for the Alfa Romeo SUV, the result wasn’t exactly exciting.

On balance, the Spaniards of km77 managed to complete the lane change test at the wheel of the Alfa Romeo Tonale in the Dynamic driving mode at a speed of 74 km/h. For the occasion, a specimen of the front-wheel drive SUV with European specifications was chosen, with the 130 HP mild-hybrid 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine hidden under the bonnet and in the Speciale trim complete with 235 tires /40 R20. This is not an extremely positive result: to make a comparison with rivals in the same segment, Mini Cooper SE Countryman, which is much heavier than Tonale, completed the same test at a speed of 79 km/h, while the Nissan Ariya did it at 77 km/h. And if the Alfa Romeo Tonale did not shine in the lane change, in the slalom the verdict was not much better.

Besides having employed a long time to shoot from a standstillthe SUV from the Arese brand completed the slalom between the cones in 24.9 seconds: also in this case the gap with the Mini Cooper SE Countryman is evident, which completed the same bend in 23.3 seconds, and employing consequently beyond a second and a half less of the Italian crossover. Who knows if another version of Tonale could have done better, what is certain is that on the road, as we too were able to test, the Alfa Romeo SUV does not deserve anything.