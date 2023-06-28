Symbolically handed over an Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid to the Carabinieri: it is part of a first batch of 400 vehicles that will enter the Arma’s car fleet between next July and the end of 2024. The first batch of Tonale will be destined for the Nuclei Radiomobile of throughout Italy and will complement the Alfa Romeo Giulia AT8 200hp, making the Carabinieri’s emergency response activities even more efficient. The traditional speed and promptness of intervention of these cars has meant that over the years they have earned the popular nickname of “Gazelle”. The symbols of these Departments, in fact, are the lightning bolt and the leaping gazelle.

For the first time, a car from the C-SUV segment is introduced among the vehicles of the Radiomobile Nuclei. This diversification allows greater versatility in carrying out the service, as well as a significant increase in the level of comfort guaranteed to the operating personnel, especially useful for long shifts.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale model presented today is equipped with a 163 horsepower 1.5 hybrid (petrol/electric) engine with 7-speed TCT automatic transmission. Covered in the traditional mobile radio livery (blue and red with a white roof), it is equipped with partial armor for the protection of the military, a single cell for the safe transport of arrested persons, as well as a two-tone electronic siren and blue flashing lights with led. The interior fittings have been rethought and modified to allow maximum comfort for the military and the housing of specific equipment (bulletproof vests, high visibility torches, long guns, etc.).

The decision to adopt latest generation hybrid vehicles well represents the Arma’s commitment to environmental protection, an area in which it is at the forefront of being the largest environmental police force in Europe.

The partnership between Alfa Romeo and the Carabinieri is historic and originated after the Second World War; the first Alfa Romeo of the Arma was the 1900 M “Matta” in 1951. A year later, with the 1900 sedan, the Gazzella was born, which in the language of the Arma represents the concept of emergency response. Its direct descendant was the Giulia of the 1960s, which was used from 1963 to 1968. Since then, the link between the Arma and Alfa Romeo has continued over the years: Alfetta, 90, 75, 155, 156 and 159, reaching Julia Quadrifoglio.

Many of these cars are on display today at the Alfa Romeo Museum, in the “Alfa Romeo in Uniform” section created in collaboration with the Arma and inaugurated on 24 June 2020 on the occasion of the one hundred and tenth anniversary of the brand.