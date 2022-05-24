Alfa Romeo has officially entered the heart of its metamorphosis process with the delivery ceremony of the first examples of Tonal, which took place today at the historic Giambattista Vico factory in Pomigliano d’Arco. A surprise debut of the new Alfa hybrid SUV, ahead of the official arrival in dealerships: the first three specimens of Tonale Special Edition have in fact already been delivered to as many expert customers strongly linked to the brand, protagonists of an innovative program.

As announced by Alfa Romeo itself, it will be these three customers who will express their first real driving sensations and an opinion on perceived quality, providing important feedback on the model. A dedicated call center, which will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Francesco Calcara, Senior Vice President Global Marketing and Communication of Alfa Romeo, and Raffaele Russo, Country Manager of Alfa Romeo in Italy were also present at the ceremony to start deliveries today. As mentioned, all three of the Tonale units delivered today were in the Special Edition version, proposed in Hybrid configuration with 130 HP 1.5 4-cylinder engine combined with the new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in which a 15 kW and 55 Nm P2 48V electric motor is integrated, capable of transmitting motion to the wheels even when the internal combustion engine is off .

“Quality is an obsession for us, who guided us throughout the Tonale project. We speak first of all of product quality, but not only: quality is something that embraces the customer from the beginning of his purchase process until the last day of possession. – Calcara commented – We are convinced of the quality achieved on Tonale, obtained thanks to the daily commitment of the team, suppliers and the Pomigliano D’Arco plant. For this, we wanted to involve our first customers in this dedicated program, through which we would be happy to receive feedback on the car in its real use, with a view to a transparent relationship and continuous contact ”.