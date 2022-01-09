“Tonale will be a fantastic model”. Like this Jean-Philippe Learned defined the expected second SUV in the Biscione range a few weeks ago. The CEO of the Arese car manufacturer has no doubts therefore, Alfa Romeo Tonale it will be a car capable of reviving the fortunes of the brand by bringing the brand back to the C segment after the line-up has only consisted of Giulia and Stelvio in recent years. We will see if motorists and enthusiasts agree with the number one of the brand controlled by Stellantis, in the meantime, however, the expectation and curiosity for the arrival of Tonale increase and for this reason we have tried to put together everything we know about the SUV of Arese.

Alfa Romeo Tonale will therefore be a medium-sized SUV that will be assembled in Pomigliano d’Arco, on lines that have been modernized and prepared precisely for the arrival of the new model thanks to huge investments by the now former FCA. The car will be born on the Small Wide platform, the same as the Jeep Renegade, although adapted to the needs of the Biscione model. Thanks to some fleeting appearances in the teasers released before the end of the year by Alfa and the numerous spy photos, we have been able to learn that the second SUV of the Arese car manufacturer will resume some of the stylistic solutions seen on the concept that debuted at the Auto Show of Geneva in 2019. In the back there will be LED headlights with three semicircular elements and a thin strip of light that will cross the entire tailgate, separated only by the brand logo. At the front we will then find elongated headlights that will increase the expressiveness of the model and a new trilobo, with what should be the largest grille made on an Alfa Romeo.

There range of engines it should include various petrol and diesel solutions but above all the hybrid. As for the turbofan, there should be power levels of 130, 150 and 180hp, with the 1.3 unit paired with front-wheel drive. The all-wheel drive instead, with the Q4 badge should be destined only for the plug-in hybrid version, with the four-cylinder combined with a electric propeller placed on the front axle. In this case, the electrified versions should have at least 2 power levels, presumably between 200 and 250 HP with a scheme that Alfa Romeo Tonale would inherit directly from the 4xe versions of the Jeep. In the latter case, however, it is thought that the PHEV powertrain can have even more horsepower to meet the needs dictated by Imparato. Finally, it is possible that a micro-hybrid will also debut on the Alfa Romeo Tonale. As for the trim levels, Veloce, Ti and Super should be offered, in line with the simplification of the range. At a later stage there should also be room for an Alfa Romeo Tonale Quadrifoglio.