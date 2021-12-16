Alfa Romeo begins to uncover the cards in view of the debut of the new one Tonal, scheduled for 2022. The SUV of the Alfa car manufacturer represents the model on which the Italian brand has placed all its ambitions for rebirth, after months of total darkness on the global automotive market. As already widely known, the new Tonale will feature a highly electrified engine offering, with two plug-in hybrid versions that will be at the top of the range. But there is also a thermal solution that Alfa Romeo seemed to have given up, at least initially: the diesel.

More and more confirmations are arriving on this item: the diesel version of the new Tonale will be an entry-level with 1.6-liter engine, capable of unleashing a total power of approximately 130 HP. As for the price, Alfa Romeo should offer this thermal version of its next SUV at a figure that will be around 27,500 euros, even if in this case it is only guesswork. News that will surely delight Alfa Romeo enthusiasts who hoped for such an engine solution, which in addition to the aforementioned two plug-in hybrid powertrains it will also join a petrol version of the model. We will see when Alfa Romeo announces something on the matter: the debut of the new Tonale is scheduled for the beginning of 2022, with series production due to begin at the end of March next year and with the first online orders that can be placed by June.

To confirm the ambitions that Alfa Romeo has in this model, the CEO of the Biscione brand, Jean-Philippe, has thought about it in recent days Learned, who talked about the next SUV explained: “Tonale will be a fantastic model. It will take a few more months, but you will find that I am right. Every two weeks I visit the Alfa plant in Pomigliano and check its progress. I decided to postpone the launch of the car, because I want to equip it with the latest generation electrified unit. It will be a car that will respect and it will perfectly capture the Alfa Romeo spirit“.