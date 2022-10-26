Alfa Romeo Tonale was elected “Auto Europa 2023” by the members ofUIGA (Italian Union of Automotive Journalists), gathered in Turin to choose the best car produced and marketed in the Old Continent. There Suzuki S-Cross instead it won the prize of the Popular Jury.

Alfa Romeo Tonale car Europe 2023 award

The award ceremony for the UIGA Auto Europa 2023 Award took place in the setting of the Mauto – Automobile Museum. This year, the new Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV has excelled, above all thanks to the votes cast by Opinion Leader questioned by UIGA.

Simona Magnarelli, Alfa Romeo Press Office of Stellantis Italy, collects the award on behalf of the Team from Giorgetto Giugiaro

The online votes of the People’s Jury crowned a hybrid SUV car namely the Suzuki S-Crossthe only Japanese car among the seven finalists of the award along with BMW X1, Citroën C5 X, DS 4 E-Tense, Kia Sportage And Renault Megane E-Tech Electric.

The ASI Istant Classic award goes to the Citroen C5 X

In the evening the Mauto was also awarded the ASI Instant Classic Award at the Citroen C5 X, underlining its ability to testify in the future the stylistic and performance excellence of this already iconic car of the French brand’s tradition.

Auto Europa Award, what is it, new jury

The Auto Europa award is awarded annually by theItalian Union of Automobile Journalists. From 2021, in addition to the UIGA members (Technical Jury), a jury of 100 opinion leaders and the public (Popular Jury) who have chosen their Europa 2023 car through online voting.

The finalists of the UIGA Euro 2023 Car Award

The Auto Europa award is intended for the car that will star in next year’s market, chosen from among 15 candidates, produced in at least Europe 10,000 copies and marketed in the Old Continent.

“The Auto Europa prize awarded to Alfa Romeo Tonale – declares the president of UIGA, Gaetano Cesarano – proves the indissoluble passionate bond of Italians with the carwhich finds the right point of synthesis with innovation, stylistic research and the high standards of sustainability and safety that the industry is committed to offering on the market.

Alfa Romeo Tonale is Auto Europa UIGA 2023

The cars competing for the award represent the best that the manufacturers offer today to motorists in their respective segments, declined in all power supplies in the energy transition path of mobility. “

Auto Europa Award, roll of honor

Photo UIGA Europe Car Award 2023

You might also be interested in these contents

👉 How the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV is made

👉 Alfa Romeo Tonale equipment and prices

👉 Alfa Romeo Tonale diesel

👉 Alfa Romeo Tonale to the Carabinieri

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK