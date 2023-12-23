A new advertising spot will celebrate the new Alfa Romeo Tonale Tributo Italiano, a special series of the Biscione C-segment SUV which has enriched the line-up of this model and which is also available on the other models of the Arese car manufacturer, Giulia and Stelvio Tributo Italiano.

Passion for Made in Italy

This special edition aims to pay homage to the origins of the brand and the Made in Italy that distinguishes the Milanese brand. From the founding concept of the Tributo Italiano series, as an expression of the beauty, creativity and passion of Italians in everything that is part of the new commercial campaign that sees from time to time, a dancer who seeks perfection and aesthetic harmony; a chef who dedicates himself, with commitment and passion, to the composition of a sophisticated dish; and a sculptor immersed in the creative act with a unique impetus.

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale Tributo Italiano

An emotion shared by those who get behind the wheel of an Alfa Romeo, “even more so if driving a Tonale Tributo Italiano” they explain from Arese. The exclusive edition is characterized by the two-tone livery with black roof, the bodykit in body colour, the Italian flag on the mirror caps and much more. Inside, even more exclusivity thanks to the new perforated leather seats with red stitching and inserts and the distinctive logo embroidered on the headrest. The customer can choose between the brilliant 1.5 160 horsepower hybrid engine (petrol/electric) with 7-speed TCT automatic transmission or the innovative 280 HP Plug-In Hybrid Q4 engine with over 80 km of autonomy full electric and more than 600 km of total autonomy.

The new commercial on TV

Signed by Collective, the bespoke agency created by Publicis Groupe for Stellantis, the new campaign will be broadcast from 26 to 30 December and will be broadcast on the main television broadcasters, in 15″ and 30″ formats. Furthermore, the video was directed by the director Federico Mazzarisi, for the production company AKITA FILM, made entirely in Italy, in Matera, and performed by authentic professionals from the different fields covered. The suggestive images are accompanied by the song “Ti feels”, sung by Loredana Fadda and arranged by Flavio Ibba-Carlo Palmas. In the new sport dedicated to the Tonale Tributo Italiano there will also be space for the Alfa Top Lease formula, developed in collaboration with Stellantis Financial Services, which allows you to get behind the wheel of the Tonale Hybrid Tributo Italiano by paying a monthly fee of 350 euros*, with the possibility to choose, upon expiry of the contract, between three different options: replace the car by purchasing a new one, keep the car by paying the Surrender Value or refinancing it, or return it.