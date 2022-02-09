Hybrid engines, launch and arrival in dealerships, mechanical characteristics, design, driver assistance, infotainment and market positioning of the expected medium-sized SUV with the Biscione on the bonnet

2022 is the year of the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV. After three years of waiting, since the 2019 Geneva Motor Show hosted the concept, the production model finally arrives at the appointment with the market. The first hybrid Alfa Romeo enters perhaps the most competitive and difficult arena, that of the premium C segment, crowded with high-level rivals. On the occasion of the official presentation we summarize everything that is currently known. Engines, dimensions, technology, design, interiors, dates, fittings and curiosities of the first new Alfa Romeo since the older brother Stelvio was launched in 2017.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: interview with Jean-Philippe Imparato – The CEO of Alfa Romeo illustrates the corporate strategy of the Italian house and the steps that will bring the Tonale to the market in the coming months.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: when it comes out, technology and infotainment – A general look at the range, the launch and arrival dates on the market, as well as the main technological systems in the field of driver assistance, communications and entertainment.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: interview with Francesco Calcara – The marketing and communication director of Alfa Romeo, Francesco Calcara, analyzes the commercial aspects and the positioning of the product on the Tonale SUV market.

The main competitors of the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV – Who will have to challenge the Tonale in the difficult segment of premium SUVs? An overview of the market in which the Italian model will have to compete.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: interview with Alejandro Mesonero – The director of the Alfa Romeo Style Center, Alejandro Mesonero, summarizes the main features in the exterior and interior design of the Tonale, full of references to the Alfa of the past.

The hybrid engines of the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV – The Tonale SUV is the first Alfa Romeo model to have a hybrid engine. There are three, to be precise, of two different types: an advanced mild hybrid with front-wheel drive and a plug-in hybrid with four-wheel drive. Three power levels to meet various needs. The range is completed with a front-wheel drive diesel model.

All about the design and interiors of the Tonale SUV – The design of the Alfa Romeo Tonale combines the daily practicality requirements typical of a medium-sized SUV with the sporty suggestions that the Italian brand evokes in each of its models. The design of the Tonale project was created by the team headed by Alessandro Maccolini, in the Alfa Romeo Style Center directed by Alejandro Mesonero.

