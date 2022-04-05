To the ACI Historical Festival 2022 there was also a brand new car: Alfa Romeo Tonale. The car, driven by the CEO of the Italian brand Jean-Philippe Learnedtook part in a parade in order to symbolize the renewed relationship of closeness between theMonza racetrack and Alfa Romeo. The car was chosen as the official guest of honor of the event, and its presence aroused a lot of interest.

Who knows if Imparato will have listened to the opinions of fans of vintage cars e youngtimers, which are certainly linked to a different way of conceiving the Alfa Romeo brand. In any case, Tonale is part of the present and of the future, and he will have to gain strength in the market with his legs given the visual and spiritual diversity with the majority of the Alphas that were in Monza in the company of him.

Among the more than 360 cars of the brand present, Tonale took part as a forerunner in the parade on the track of the Formula 1 Grand Prix, and on the fascinating and iconic elevated corner of the speed ring. With his participation, Tonale also paid tribute to the 100th anniversary of the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, an iconic place and important stage that is linked to the successes in motorsport of the brand. For more, with an Alfa once again able to fight for points in Formula 1a deeper relationship with Monza could do well for Tonale, whose sales are really counted on.

The brand’s first electrified compact SUV, Tonale is the car of ‘metamorphosis’. While remaining faithful to a certain sporting DNA, in terms of design, the Alfa Romeo Tonale is projected into the new era of connectivity and electrification. World-class technology and connectivity are at a higher level than in the past, with a completely new infotainment system. For Tonale Alfa Romeo has conceived new technical solutions for the brand, in order to offer the customer a unique driving experience typical of the brand.