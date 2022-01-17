Like the phoenix Alfa Romeo is preparing for rebirth in 2022. The umpteenth for the Biscione that after the attempts that in the long term did not lead to the desired results will try to restart under the aegis of Stellantis and thanks to the guidance of Jean Philippe Learned. A restart in the name of the passion for a brand that despite everything is still able to make the heart beat faster and even with only two models in the range it boasts a tradition and a Heritage that the CEO of the Arese brand himself has repeatedly emphasized in these first months of settlement.

The first step will be represented by the debut of Alfa Romeo Tonale, the new SUV of the Biscione which will be unveiled in its standard version in the coming weeks to arrive on the market in June 2022. Great expectations are placed on this new model, both because it is the return to segment C, and because it will involve an expansion of the offer of the Italian car manufacturer by introducing a brand new car that is not a special version of those already present in the current line-up. The arrival of Tonale will also mark the official entry into the era of electrification, with the plug-in hybrid variant of Arese’s C-SUV that will project the brand into the future, an electric future that will see the brand complete its transition. by 2027.

Learned has already fixed the targets that Alfa Romeo has set itself, with an industrial program that will seek growth over the next 5 years, with the launch of new models and a consolidation on the market also through a new industrial model that will be based on on-demand production, with no more stock and zero kilometers. A change of course that will inevitably coincide with a return of interest from those customers who in recent years have turned to other brands, starting with the German ones. “We will make your heart beat faster” was the promise made at the end of 2021, we will see if Alfa Romeo will be able to keep its promise and be reborn once again.