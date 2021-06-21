The future of Alfa Romeo will be in the sign of SUVs. In fact, the Italian brand is planning not only the arrival on the market of Tonale, which from 2022 will allow the Biscione to expand its range with a C segment model thanks to features in the full style of the Arese car manufacturer and will serve the brand precisely for looking for a relaunch in terms of sales but also that of a third high-wheeled car: Alfa Romeo Palade. The Biscione B-SUV will arrive by the end of 2023, filling the box in a very important segment in the last decade for the Italian brand.

Alfa Romeo Palade, there are those who imagine it like this

Let’s start first with the chosen name: as anticipated should Palade and no longer Brenner as initially assumed, with Alfa Romeo which would have kept the nomenclature linked to the mountain passes, opting for the Alpine pass that connects Merano with Fondo in Val di Non. Palade it will be the first car of the Arese brand to be completely electric with technological sharing resulting from the internal synergies of Stellantis. They will use the platform at the Tychy plant in Poland eCMP of PSA, an architecture that will be integrated into the new system of the group and that in the past has allowed the creation of sedans and SUVs of the various brands of the French company, including Peugeot 208 and 2008, DS 3 Crossback and Opel Corsa and Mokka.

The full electric powertrain should guarantee a total power of 134 hp, with front or all-wheel drive options and a range close to 400 km. The start of production should take place as early as 2023 but now it is difficult to hypothesize whether we will already have the commercial launch within that year or whether we will have to wait until 2024 to see the new Alfa Romeo Palade on the street and in dealerships. Some more information could arrive in September of this year, when the Biscione will present the series version of Tonale.