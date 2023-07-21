There is just over a month left for the debut of the new Alfa Romeo supercar. The Alfa Romeo is ready to write a new page in the history of the brand, inviting enthusiasts to follow the event to be held at the Arese Museum in live streaming on August 30th. It will be a very important moment for the Italian brand of Stellantis, with this ultra-high performance model that will once again place the Milanese carmaker in a niche segment it has been missing for a long time but in full harmony with Alfa’s sporting DNA.

Very few specimens

Some have defined this new Alfa Romeo model as a hypercar even if at the moment there is no certainty as to which category could be the most suitable for placing this car. There are many rumors and it is difficult to understand which are the most truthful given that in Arese everyone has their mouths sealed. The few details given by Jean-Philippe Imparato tell us that it will be a limited edition model, probably of only 33 examples precisely to recall the relationship with the Tipo 33 Stradale.

High price and already sold out

Examples that could already all be sold-out, as claimed by various sources in recent weeks. Production should begin in 2025 but it has not yet been defined which factory of the Stellantis group will be used to give life to the new very high performance Alfa Romeo. The price is also shrouded in mystery: in recent months there has been talk of a figure close to 1 million euros but it could also be a final price list, with the cost that could probably be around 300,000 euros.

The new super Alfa Romeo

It is possible that the new Alfa Romeo does not use the name 33, even if it recalls this car in the details but instead uses the 6C nomenclature. The design should incorporate some of the stylistic features of the current Alfa range, such as the three-element headlights seen on the Tonale and on the restyling of the Stelvio and Giulia, or the larger trilobe on the grille. The new Alfa Romeo supercar could share the technical base with the Maserati MC20, a model that is conceptually close to what the Arese-based company is trying to bring to the road: under the bonnet, therefore, an enhanced version of the 2.9-liter V6 could find its place, the same engine used by Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, to be clear, or you decide to use the V6 Nettuno. To find out more, we will have to wait for 30 August when the new Alfa Romeo supercar will be unveiled during the “The Courage to Dream” event.