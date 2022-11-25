Alfa Romeo has released the price list of restyling of Giulia and Stelviowith orders for the Alfa Romeo sedan and SUV facelift having been opened ahead of the first deliveries starting in February 2023. As for the new range of Giuliait starts from 49,200 euros for the Super version equipped with the 160 HP 2.2-litre diesel and rear-wheel drive, while for the 190 HP version it goes to 51,700 euros with the 200 HP turbo petrol, combined with all-wheel drive, which instead will have a price of 51,100 euros.

The Stelvio line up will have prices starting at 56,200 euros for the 160 HP 2.2 turbodiesel and rear-wheel drive, while the 190 HP version starts at 61,400. The 200 HP 2-litre turbo petrol attacks 60,800 euros. The SUV range of the Arese-based carmaker then continues with the 160 HP 2.2 turbodiesel at 59,200 euros, the 190 HP starting at 64,400 euros and the 2.0 turbo petrol starting at 63,800 euros. The Stelvio restyling Ti equipped with the 210 bhp 2.2 turbodiesel has a price of 67,400 euros while it takes 69,000 for the 280 bhp 2.0 turbo petrol version. At the top of the Stelvio range is the Veloce trim level, available from €69,400 for the 210 HP 2.2 diesel engine and from €71,000 for the 280 HP 2.0 turbo petrol engine.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio have been renewed from a stylistic point of view with some design details borrowed from the Tonale, with the introduction on the SUV and on the sedan of 3+3 Full-LED Adaptive Matrix modules integrate daytime light and dynamic direction indicators with the introduction of two sophisticated technologies: the “Adaptive Front Lighting System”, which provides continuous adjustment of the dipped beam headlights based on speed and specific driving conditions, and the “Glare- Free High Beam Segmented Technology” which, in low light conditions, automatically detects traffic in front of and/or in the opposite direction to avoid glare from other cars. Finally, the “Welcome and Goodbye” device is introduced which is activated every time the driver locks or unlocks the car. Also the layout of the rear LED light clusters, which on the new Alfa Romeo Giulia adopt smoked glass and a glossy black finish.

Inside the passenger compartment, the most significant change concerns the instrument panel, characterized by the historic “telescope” design, where the new 12.3″ TFT screen stands out – totally digital – from which to access all the information on the car and the parameters relating to autonomous driving technologies. Furthermore, the cluster can be reconfigured through three layouts: Evolvedwhich represents the design vision of the Alfa Romeos of the future by enhancing the central area of ​​the screen while maintaining the 2 side dials. Relax, with a specific focus on comfort, free from detailed vehicle information and characterized by the absence of the 2 dials. In the end Heritage, which is inspired by the brand’s iconic models from the 60s and 70s, with distinctive details such as the inverted numbers on the end of the speedometer.

From a technological point of view then the infotainment system will include the “Alfa Connect Services” platform which offers a wide range of useful services for safety and comfort with “Over The Air” updates. For example, the “My Remote” function includes various services, including the possibility of remotely controlling certain functions of your vehicle (opening/closing doors, flashing lights) via smartphone/smartwatch. NFT (Non-Fungible-Token) technology will also be available on Giulia, which the Arese-based carmaker first launched on Tonale and is now making it available on the entire range. The technology is based on the concept of “blockchain card”, a secret and non-editable digital register which contains the main information on the individual vehicle.