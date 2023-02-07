After the presentations of Haas, Red Bull and Williams, who unveiled to Formula 1 enthusiasts only what will be the new liveries for the season that will start on March 5th, today it’s the turn of theAlfa Romeo Sauber officially open its 2023 vintage. The Hinwil team should go a step further than the other stables, effectively showing the new C43. It will obviously be a ‘basic’ version which will almost certainly still be a long way from the one we will then see engaged on the track in the pre-season tests which will take place from 23rd to 25th February in Bahrain. The new car of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will be shown to the public starting at 10 in the Zurich location. Here you can follow the event in live streaming.



FP | By the editorial staff

