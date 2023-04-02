Small oversight or marketing gimmick, it doesn’t matter. Jean-Philippe Imparato’s visit to Poland for the official launch of the new project Alfa Romeo segment B also gave us a first image, albeit a blurry one, of the new SUV that will expand the Alfa range starting from 2024. Little is known about this car at the moment, except that it will be produced in Tychy, on the same lines who are currently working on the Jeep Avenger and who in the future will also take care of the Fiat 600 (or rather the crossover of the Italian brand whose name has not yet been revealed). It will also be the first Alfa Romeo car to offer an all-electric version.

Alfa Romeo, the new SUV appears

In the meantime, however, the image that appears behind the CEO of the Arese brand gives us a first glimpse of what the front of the new SUV from Alfa Romeo. In fact, you can glimpse a very thin LED light signature that seems to embrace part of the muzzle, highlighting the sporty soul of this model. The optical signature will almost certainly be three elements, as well as on Tonale and on the restyling of Giulia and Stelvio, underlining the family feeling between all the models of the Stellantis brand. “Work is underway on our new ‘game-changer’ SUV, the first full electric from Alfa Romeo” wrote on Twitter Learned a few days ago, “I met the project team to share priorities: high quality and team spirit”.

How will the new model of the Biscione be

The new Alfa Romeo model should have a price of less than 30,000 euros, with a design that will retrace the stylistic features of Tonale, reinterpreting them in a more sporty way. This model will also have another element that makes it particularly important for the Arese-based car manufacturer: it will in fact be the first fully electric Alfa Romeo, born on the CMP platform (which in all likelihood will be integrated into the STLA Small just as Giorgio will become an integral part of the STLA Large). It will have a length of about 430 cm and will therefore take advantage of a versatile architecture that will allow the most modern technologies to be implemented, continuing the digitization process started with Tonale, albeit based on a different platform. The use of the CMP platform and its e-CMP variant, the same basis that was used for the Jeep Avenger and for the future Fiat crossover, will make it possible to combine the full electric with traditional variants as well. The full electric version should reproduce the same layout as the Avenger powertrain, with a 51 kWh battery pack and 154 HP electric motor. Initially the new small Alfa Romeo it will only be available with front-wheel drive but Alfa Romeo is likely to introduce an all-wheel drive variant in the future. The new SUV will offer a range of 550 km in the WLTP urban cycle, with compatibility with fast charging infrastructures up to 100 kW which will allow 80% of the range to be recovered in just 30 minutes.