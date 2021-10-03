It is certainly not a surprise, but yet another must be reported collapse on the Italian market of Alfa Romeo. The Biscione brand fails to recover, and closes the month of September with an even greater decrease than that recorded by the Italian car market in general and that of the Stellantis group: 939 Alfa Romeo cars registered in Italy in the ninth month of year, for a collapse 54.7%. To be clear, the Stellantis group decreased by 41%, while the automotive market as a whole by 32.7%.

Not even 1,000 units delivered, sales more than halved and a market share of less than 0.9%: Alfa Romeo’s September was totally negative, there is nothing good to save. The figures improve, but remain largely negative, if we consider the cumulative of the first nine months of the year: 8,610 Alfa Romeo-branded units marketed in our country from January to September, a decrease of 28% compared to the same period last year. If you look at the trend of the Italian car market in general in the same period, that is, up by 20%, the comparison is truly pitiless. September to forget even for the SUV Stelvio: the model used to drive Alfa Romeo sales closed with 735 units sold, for a 40% drop. The brand eagerly awaits the debut of Tonale to return to shine. Or at least, to try.