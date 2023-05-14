The Alfa Romeo SUV range is set to expand with the arrival of a new B-segment model. It will be the heir to the MiTo, a particularly popular car that has left a void in the Biscione’s offer since its production stop and which will now return in the form of a compact SUV that promises to be different from the competition, as well as being ready to satisfy customers who in the past had bought precisely the small Alfa and the Giulietta. The new Alfa Romeo SUV will also be the first fully electric model of the Stellantis brand.

The name of the new Alfa Romeo is still unknown

At the moment not much information is known about the new Alfa Romeo model that will welcome the spiritual legacy of the MiTo. The name, for example, still remains shrouded in mystery, with the Alfa leaders themselves having already ruled out the use of the Brennero denomination, which was initially circulated, on several occasions. In recent weeks Jean-Philippe Imparato has also stressed that the new model will not be called that and at this point there is curiosity about the logic that will be followed after the first two SUVs have used names linked to the mountain passes, Stelvio and Tonale.

Platform shared with Jeep and Fiat

What is certain however is that the new Alfa Romeo will be born in Poland, in Tychy, the same plant that is building the Jeep Avenger and which will also take care of the new Fiat 600 (if the name is confirmed). The new model of the Alfa Romeo should have a price of less than 30,000 euros, with a design that will retrace the stylistic features of Tonale reinterpreting them in a more sporty way. This model will also have another element that makes it particularly important for the Arese-based car manufacturer: it will in fact be the first fully electric Alfa Romeo, born on the CMP platform (which in all likelihood will be integrated into the STLA Small just as Giorgio will become an integral part of the STLA Large).

The new Alfa Romeo will be the first electric

It will have a length of about 430 cm and will therefore take advantage of a versatile architecture that will allow the most modern technologies to be implemented, continuing the digitization process started with Tonale, albeit based on a different platform. The use of the CMP platform and its e-CMP variant, the same basis that was used for the Jeep Avenger and for the future Fiat crossover, will make it possible to combine the full electric with traditional variants as well. The full electric version should reproduce the same layout as the Avenger powertrain, with a 51 kWh battery pack and 154 HP electric motor. Initially the new small Alfa Romeo it will only be available with front-wheel drive but Alfa Romeo is likely to introduce an all-wheel drive variant in the future. Autonomy should be around 550 km in the WLTP urban cycle with the possibility of being connected to fast charging infrastructures of up to 100 kW, recovering 80% of the travel range in just 30 minutes. As far as endothermic engines are concerned, a mild-hybrid configuration could be used.