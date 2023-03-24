Alfa Romeo’s new B-SUV will be the next big news for the Arese-based brand. The car manufacturer of the Alfa Romeo will bring this new compact car to the market to further increase sales that have already had a significant boost thanks to the marketing of Tonale. However, with the B-segment Sport Utility there will be another fundamental step thanks to a model that will in fact replace the MiTo, also intercepting some of the Giulietta customers who did not immediately move to Tonale. The aim is to present the market with an Alfa Romeo at a lower price, which will appeal to young people and which best embodies the brand’s DNA.

A replacement for MiTo and Giulietta

From this point of view we could expect a B-SUV with sporty features, which will not necessarily be labeled as a traditional SUV. Jean-Philippe Imparato himself explained this concept, with his phrases that made one think of a sort of crossover with dynamic lines: “At present, I owe an answer to all those who have MiTo and Giulietta and who have been waiting for a new model for years. So we will have a more compact model that will be launched in 2024. And it won’t be called Brenner. You will find out its name in the last quarter of 2023. We might even be able to reveal it at the Brussels auto show in 2024.”

Alfa Romeo’s new B-SUV, as it will be

With the name still shrouded in mystery, some information about Alfa Romeo’s new model is actually already known. Such as, for example, the place of production, with the new Alfa Romeo car which will be born in Poland, in Tychy, the same hub that is making the Jeep Avenger and which will also take care of the new Fiat 600 (if the name is confirmed). The new model of the Alfa Romeo should have a price of less than 30,000 euros, with a design that will retrace the stylistic features of Tonale reinterpreting them in a more sporty way. This model will also have another element that makes it particularly important for the Arese-based car manufacturer: it will in fact be the first fully electric Alfa Romeo, born on the CMP platform (which in all likelihood will be integrated into the STLA Small just as Giorgio will become an integral part of the STLA Large). It will have a length of about 430 cm and will therefore take advantage of a versatile architecture that will allow the most modern technologies to be implemented, continuing the digitization process started with Tonale, albeit based on a different platform. The use of the CMP platform and its e-CMP variant, the same basis that was used for the Jeep Avenger and for the future Fiat crossover, will make it possible to combine the full electric with traditional variants as well. The full electric version should reproduce the same layout as the Avenger powertrain, with a 51 kWh battery pack and 154 HP electric motor. Initially the new small Alfa Romeo it will only be available with front-wheel drive but Alfa Romeo is likely to introduce an all-wheel drive variant in the future. Autonomy should be around 550 km in the WLTP urban cycle with the possibility of being connected to fast charging infrastructures of up to 100 kW, recovering 80% of the travel range in just 30 minutes.