The new range of Alfa Romeo it is slowly taking shape. First Tonale, which gave new life to the Arese-based car manufacturer, allowing it to enter the world of electrification at the same time, then the renewal of Stelvio and Giulia. The B-segment SUV will then arrive in 2024, a model that will allow the Alfa Romeo customer base to be expanded and will also represent the first fully electric model of the Stellantis brand. Among the many arrivals, however, there will also be room for the new Alfa Romeo flagship which will arrive no earlier than 2027 and which will be at the top of the Italian brand’s range.

It will be a markedly premium model, which will have the task of further raising the standards of the Alfa Romeo to minimize the gap with the German car manufacturers, currently seen by Jean Philippe Imparato as the main competitors on the market. However, little is known about the future Alfa Romeo flagship. Starting from the name that according to some could bring it back on the road the iconic GTV or the Alfetta but which according to others could use a new nomenclature. Another unknown is represented by the shapes that the new model will have ready to place itself at the top of the range of the Arese-based car manufacturer: if at first the choice of an SUV seemed certain, perhaps with more sporty coupé shapes similar to the BMW X6, in recent times Imparato has often spoken of the possibility of opting for other solutions as well.

The CEO of Alfa Romeo in fact, he underlined how the discussion regarding the new flagship is anything but closed and how the platforms of the Stellantis group can offer different solutions not only from the point of view of engines but also from that of bodywork types. The layout of the new Alfa model could in fact be similar to that of the Citroen C5 X, a car that embraces several segments, a sort of crossover that combines the shapes of a sports wagon with those of a sedan and an SUV. Much will also depend on the future that the Biscione will want to reserve for Giulia which will almost certainly no longer be a sedan and which could therefore take the form of the aforementioned C5 X to make the new flagship veer towards the more traditional features of a sports sedan. What is certain is that this model will have an important focus on performance, as well as guaranteeing luxury and technology.

Photo: Motor.es