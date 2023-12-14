The new B-segment SUV branded Alfa Romeo finally has a name. It will be called Milan: the Biscione car manufacturer itself announced it officially, confirming that it will debut in April next year in the Lombard capital and that it will also be available in 100% electric version. Where does the choice of the name Milan come from? “A real tribute to the city where it all began on 24 June 1910,” explains Alfa Romeo.

A targeted choice

Since 1910, the coat of arms of the Italian brand has in fact contained two symbols that identify the Lombard capital: the cross on the one hand, historical symbol of Milan, and the Biscione on the other, the coat of arms of the Visconti noble family and one of the most representative emblems of the city. For over 60 years, until 1972 to be precise, the name Milan itself was present in the logo, occupying the lower part. A city which has therefore always been part of Alfa Romeo's DNA, and which the Italian company has decided to revive by going beyond the iconic names of past models or the most recent mountain passes.

“With the arrival of Milan next year, Alfa Romeo completes a line-up capable of meeting the desires of all our enthusiasts and beyond – explains Jean-Philippeprendito, CEO of Alfa Romeo – Milan wants to be symbolically aWelcome back' to all our Alfisti who, owners of Giulietta and Mito, were waiting to confirm their love for Alfa Romeo; and aWelcome' to all those who are looking for a unique sporting experience in this segment and the distinctive beauty of Italian design. Milan is there first milestone in the process of the brand's transition to electric and, like Tonale, has the important task of further strengthening Alfa Romeo's presence at a global level”.

The stages towards an electric future

Alfa Romeo Milano therefore represents a key model for the brand's zero-emission future, in fact representing the first full electric Alfa Romeo. But it will only be the first stage of a long journey of total electrification: in 2025, just a year later therefore, the first model offered exclusively in a totally electric version will be presented, two years before the entire range of the Biscione brand will become 100% electric, in 2027.