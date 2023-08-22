The new Alfa Romeo 33 will be a small exception to the rule. It is in fact a supercar that is nothing short of exclusive, which will be parallel to the main range of the Arese-based car manufacturer, and which therefore will not affect the company’s growth and development plans. In fact, we recall that the house of the Biscione plans to launch on the market one new model per year until 2027, with the aim of expanding a range that until the arrival of Tonale could only count on Giulia and Stelvio.

Two new SUVs…

“Every year we will set the next five years of the product plan with Stellantis”commented the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Learned, to the microphones of Autocar. Translated, the models (or at least their positioning on the market) that will debut in the five years to come will be defined. Among them there will undoubtedly be two new SUVsone of which is smaller and one larger than Tonale: the first will make its debut in 2024 as the Jeep Avenger’s twin electric crossover, while the second will see the light in 2026 as the Stelvio’s electric heir.

…but not only

The range is expected to be completed in 2025 the launch of the heir of Giulia in 2025: a lot of curiosity revolves around this model, first of all because it will also enjoy a Quadrifoglio variant with more than 1,000 HP, but also because it will be the first from Stellantis to be built on the basis of the group’s next generation EV platform. “It has 5G and a new age technology that will bring something special to the market”, Learned explained about this architecture.

Favorable electric

However, Alfa Romeo’s future will not be centered only on SUVs. The same Imparato has hinted that on the table of the house of the Biscione there are many projects ready to be examined, from new sedans to new roadsters and so on. I deserve of electrification? Learned replies as follows: “With the transition to vehicles there are many opportunities from a design point of view. We will go from having zero electrified cars to only zero emission cars as fast as possible: there is no plan B to what we have already developed”.