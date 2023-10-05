The positive momentum on the Alfa Romeo market does not stop, recording new growth in Italy, confirmed by the data of recent months. Also in September the Biscione brand closed with an upward trend, with a growth of 40% compared to the same period last year. The Arese car manufacturer in fact concluded the month just ended with over 2,200 registrations.

Alfa Romeo at the top among premium brands

Alfa Romeo thus confirms itself as the brand in the premium sector that grows the most year on year: registrations recorded from January to September even doubled compared to the same period in 2022 while the share rose by 0.7 percentage points. Driving the increase is once again Tonale, the award-winning car which has now firmly certified first place among Premium C-SUVs and last month reached a share of 5.4%, which further strengthens its leadership in the segment.

Tonale’s push

The top of the range Plug-in Hybrid 280hp Q4 version, which redefines the paradigm of Efficient Sportiness and is already among the favorite plug-in hybrid Premium models in Italy, has undoubtedly contributed to the success of a model which has almost 15,000 registrations registered in first nine months of the year.

The contribution of Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio

Also accompanying the growth of the brand are Giulia and Stelvio, which recorded an order volume that almost doubled compared to September last year. The recent introduction of the Quadrifoglio versions of both models certainly contributed to the excellent commercial performance, a perfect synthesis of technical refinement and technology, which complete the new Alfa Romeo range.