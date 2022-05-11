One of the most important contributions to the architecture of the tertiary sector in Italy. With this motivation comes the ministerial constraint on Alfa Romeo Technical Center in Arese. The building, also known as Palazzo Gardella, has been at the center of discussions for some time, with reuse hypotheses that have followed one another over the years. The future of the infrastructure still remains uncertain but in the meantime the constraint opens up new scenarios for one of the last surviving buildings within what was the authentic beating heart of the Lombard car industry. An important assist for the protection of the Arese Technical Center therefore came from provision issued by the Ministry of Culture and the Regional Commission for the cultural heritage, in which the building is identified as “Of particularly important cultural interest”.

In compliance with article 10 of the Cultural Heritage Code, therefore, the protection constraint that has now been placed on the building will prevent its demolition even if it does not shed light on what will be the destiny of the whole complex. It is important to remember that the structure has private ownership, with the Stellantis group which sold the property to Finiper, a company that has already been involved in the construction of the shopping center built where the Alfa Romeo factory used to be. With the ministerial constraint, the public part now comes into play, with the Metropolitan City and the Municipality of Arese at the forefront of discussions regarding the future of Palazzo Gardella, as well as the provision specifying that “With regard to the different intervention strategies for the reuse and full use of the building (…) we reserve the right to evaluate each intervention according to the provisions of the Code of Cultural Heritage, pursuing the aims of protection through a constructive dialogue with the property”.

In the past it was speculated the construction of an indoor ski facility, along the lines of the one present in Dubai or alternatively a sports facility, an eventuality that in any case should not affect the nature of a building that needs special care given the state of neglect in which it has paid in recent years. The process for the birth of the Alfa Romeo Technical Center in Arese was started in 1967, with construction starting in 1970 and ending in 1974 following what was designed by the architects Ignazio and Jacopo Gardella and by Anna Castelli Ferrieri.