Of recovery plans and development strategies for Alfa Romeo many have been seen over the years, often finished with nothing or shipwrecked in progress. And so also on the occasion of the birth of Stellantis and the new timetable for the support of the Arese brand, the skeptics spoke of a waste of time for a brand that will continue to struggle despite the care of Jean-Philippe Learned. However, the French manager is not of the same opinion and in support of his position there are also the numbers of 2022, the year in which the brand launched Tonale obtaining growth on the Italian market and consolidation in Europe.

The goal is to continue to grow and earn the premium leadership in the Old Continent, as well as a top position in the United States and China. For this reason, the range will expand further in the coming years, meeting the needs of customers. In the meantime, Imparato has already taken stock of his management: “Alfa Romeo earns money and contributes very positively to the Stellantis adventure. We have a product plan up to 2030 and have started the move towards zero emissions and connectivity. Two years ago we would never have imagined it” explained the transalpine manager during an interview given to the French magazine L’Argus.

Learned himself then wanted to underline the differences between this recovery plan and those of the pastidentifying in Carlos Tavares a fundamental figure for the stability and goodness of the project: “What has changed is the support of Carlos Tavares. It has allowed us to have a strategic plan with a ten-year vision and the development of a product plan. With two conditions to be respected: that the quality is at the top and that the brand earns. Now it’s our turn to prove to you that what I’m saying isn’t cinema.”