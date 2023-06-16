Alfa Romeo Giulia and Quadrifoglio in the 100th Anniversary celebration versions they are already sold out. For each of these two models, the Alfa Romeo car manufacturer produced 100 specimens of this special series: all sold, as mentioned, and on all five continents of the world, confirming the great international success that Alfa Romeo is continuing to enjoy.

Record sold out

“Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary are the result of a century-old pursuit of technical excellence applied to competitions and production cars and stand out for a unique, direct and engaging driving experience like true Alfa Romeos, and have been able to conquer the hearts of enthusiasts in record time“reads an official note issued by the same house of the Biscione.

A tribute to the past

The special series of both models is equipped with the celebratory version of the historic logo reinterpreted in a modern key by the designers of the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo, who have not only preserved its solidity and elegance, but have also evolve into the color point: the Alfa car manufacturer described it as “a contemporary chromatic touch”aimed at recalling glorious cars and famous sporting victories of the Arese brand.

The details of the special series

This special version of Giulia and Stelvio is characterized by a 2.9 engine V6 uprated to 520hp, combined with a mechanical limited slip differential which optimizes torque transfer on the one hand and increases stability, agility and cornering speed on the other. There sportsmanship this exclusive series can also be seen in the new gold-coloured brake calipers, as well as in the grille and the visible mirror caps in carbon. The interiors complete the aesthetic overview, with new gold-colored visible stitching and the celebratory logo on the dashboard that embellish a sporty cockpit dominated by carbon with a new 3D finish. Finally, the steering wheel is covered in leather and Alcantara with black stitching and carbon fiber inserts.