Also this year Alfa Romeo conquers the readers of Self Illustrated, the most important Swiss car magazine which, together with other European newspapers, took part in the prestigious “Best Cars” competition for a total of 422 models divided into 12 different categories. Extraordinary the honors of Alfa Romeo: for the sixth time in a row, in fact, Giulia takes first place in the “Medium-sized Saloons” category, while, for the third consecutive year, Stelvio triumphs among the “Large SUVs/Off-roaders”. And Tonale also wins its first title by beating its competitors in the “Compact SUV/Off-road vehicle” segment.

Readers of the Swiss magazine also expressed their preference for Alfa Romeo in the “Best Brands” ranking, placing the noble Italian sporting brand since 1910 on the podium in the “Best Design” and “Best Advertising” categories. “We are proud of the accolades bestowed on us by the expert and discerning readers of Auto Illustrierte – said Daniel Fuchs, director of the Alfa Romeo brand in Switzerland – These are prestigious awards that demonstrate how strong the Swiss public is in favor of the new generation of Alfa Romeos. The secret of the success of the award-winning Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale lies in the brand’s proverbial excellence, i.e. timeless design, perfect weight balance, first-class driving dynamics and technological and engine solutions at the top of the segment. Incomparable models, therefore, which we are sure will give us further great satisfaction in the future”.