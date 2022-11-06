A future full of novelties that of Alfa Romeo which prepares the expansion of its range, continuing the path started with Tonale. After the debut of the C-segment SUV, many other new models will arrive that will allow the Biscione to pursue its goal of positioning as a premium brand. However, the offer of the car manufacturer from Arese will not only consist of high-wheeled cars, with the CEO of Alfa Romeo Jean-Philippe Learned who anticipated how the Stellantis brand is also working on a supercar as well as an open car that will bring the great names of the past back to the road.

For example, 2023 will be a very important year for the Biscione, which in February will debut the Giulia and Stelvio restyling in dealerships while in March it could present a very high-performance car in a limited edition, with a higher price than the models currently in the range. , which would meet the requests of some fans. A definitive decision has not yet been made on this car but the Arese car manufacturer seems willing to embark on this adventure. Later will come the long-awaited SUV of segment B which will also be Alfa’s first fully electric model. It will be born on the same production lines as the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat crossover, at the Tychy plant in Poland. This car will be very important for the Biscione because it will allow it to expand its range of action, targeting younger customers also by virtue of a lower price list.

Alfa Romeo will then also work on Giulia’s heir who could change shape, with a body halfway between a sedan and a crossover and above all an electric powertrain. The Arese range will also have a large SUV, which will allow the brand to take on other premium brands, offering an alternative to BMW X5 or X6, for example. Learned then confirmed that there will also be room for a Spider, that Alfa Romeo Duetto that has marked the generations of so many Alfisti. Also in this case it should be an electric car, thus accompanying the brand to 2027, the year in which there will be the total transition towards sustainable mobility.