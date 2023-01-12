The hundredth edition of the Brussels Auto Show could be the right audience for an important announcement by Alfa Romeothat of the new supercar expected to debut next March. The car manufacturer from Arese will be present at the Belgian Motor Show with its renewed range, from the Tonale to the restyling of Giulia and Stelvio, but it will also bring a piece of history thanks to a 1967 33 Stradale. many wondering if this catwalk could be just a coincidence or could mean something more, perhaps just an anticipation of the name chosen by the Stellantis brand for its supercar.

To date there would in fact be two valid options on the table regarding the name of this highly anticipated model: 6C and own Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, an important tribute to the history of the Arese brand. What better stage than the first Motor Show of the year, the same during which the Car of The Year 2023 will be announced, to reveal a very important detail regarding one of the most awaited novelties of the Alfa Romeo for this year? The rumors then become more concrete if you carefully read the words used by the Milanese house in the press release with which it announced its participation in the Brussels Auto Show. In fact, the note states that “it will be there to delight visitors to the international exhibition an example of Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale from 1967style icon and, still today, the inspiring muse and highest point of reference for the designers of the Alfa Romeo Style Center”

That still today could mean nothing but also veiledly anticipate that the name chosen by the Biscione for the next Alfa Romeo is precisely 33 Stradale. We will have to wait a few hours to find out if it is just a reference to the characteristics that the car will have, such as the round headlight anticipated by the first teaser, or if the reference to the 33 Stradale will be a real homage with the use of the same denomination.