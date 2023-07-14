There is just over a month left for the official debut of the new Alfa Romeo supercar. The high-performance model has been announced by the Italian brand for some time, with the Alfa Romeo which after various leaks in recent months has set August 30 at the Arese Museum as the day for the world premiere of this long-awaited car. A non-random choice given that it is the week leading up to the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, scheduled for 3 September.

Very few specimens

There are those who have defined this new Alfa Romeo model as a hypercar even if at the moment there is no certainty as to which category could be the most suitable for placing this car. There are many rumors and it is difficult to understand which are the most truthful given that in Arese everyone has their mouths sealed. The few details given by Jean-Philippe Imparato tell us that it will be a limited edition model, probably of only 33 examples precisely to recall the relationship with the Tipo 33 Stradale.

High price and already sold out

Examples that could already all be sold-out, as claimed by various sources in recent weeks. Production should start in 2025 but it has not yet been defined which factory of the Stellantis group will be used to give life to the new very high performance Alfa Romeo. The price is also shrouded in mystery: in recent months there has been talk of a figure close to 1 million euros but it could also be a final price list, with the cost that could probably be around 300,000 euros.

The new super Alfa Romeo

It is possible that the new Alfa Romeo does not use the name 33, even if it recalls this car in the details but instead uses the 6C nomenclature. The design should incorporate some of the stylistic features of the current Alfa range, such as the three-element headlights seen on the Tonale and on the restyling of the Stelvio and Giulia, or the larger trilobe on the grille. The new Alfa Romeo supercar could share the technical base with the Maserati MC20, a model that is conceptually close to what the Arese-based company is trying to bring to the road: therefore, an enhanced 2.9-liter V6 version could find a place under the bonnet , the same engine used by Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio to be clear, or you decide to use the V6 Nettuno. To find out more, we will have to wait for 30 August when the new Alfa Romeo supercar will be unveiled during the “The Courage to Dream” event.