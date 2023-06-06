One year after the launch of Tonale, Alfa Romeo confirms its growth on the Italian market. The Biscione also closed the month of May on a positive note, with an increase of 13% compared to April according to data collected by Dataforce. The car manufacturer from Arese then consolidates its position among the premium brands, with a share of 8.2%, while the Italian brand of Stellantis stands at 1.8% in the generalist market.

Tonale pushes sales

In May it is again Alfa Romeo Tonale that drives the brand’s sales, with the new high-wheeled model of the Arese brand which is the first premium car in the C-SUV segment: even more than 1 car out of 4 registered is the model Alfa Romeo. Furthermore, with a 6% share in the segment, Tonale is second overall in the C-SUV category, where all the brands compete. The Plug-in Hybrid Q4 version also contributes to Tonale’s success on the market.

For Alfa Romeo there are also Giulia and Stelvio

The commercial performance of Giulia and Stelvio was also excellent and continues to gain increasing appreciation from private and business customers. In particular, in May, Stelvio is on the podium in the overall classification of the D-SUV segment with a share that exceeds 10%. And just a few weeks after the order opening, enthusiasts’ enthusiasm and anticipation are growing for the new and exclusive Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, a perfect synthesis of technical sophistication and technology.

The satisfaction of Alfa Romeo

“I am very satisfied with the excellent results in May which celebrate the first year of life of our Alfa Romeo Tonale in the best possible way – said Raffaele Russo, Managing Director of Alfa Romeo in Italy – In the first 5 months of 2023, Alfa Romeo will triple its sales volumes compared to the same period last year, clearly demonstrating that we are moving forward quickly in the right direction. Thanks to the entire team of collaborators and dealers for their commitment, passion and dedication”.