Corporate executives like the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. This is confirmed by the fact that the SUV from the Biscione company won the recognition of “Best car for executives” during the MissionFleet Awards 2023: style, sportiness and technological aspects are the elements of this crossover that most convince the managers who choose it, despite some competition which is becoming increasingly fierce on the automotive market in general but especially in the SUV segment.

Best car for executives

“The first SUV that is also an Alfa Romeo it has great appeal in companies – says the same house in Arese – Moreover, the benefit of the company car continues to represent a distinctive feature for middle and high management: the car is not a mere commodity, but arouses passion. The Alfa Romeo range best meets the needs of this strategic sector, with products that are always consistent with the spirit of the brand and capable of also satisfying the corporate customer.”

Continuous growth thanks to Stelvio

A recognition obtained in recent days by Stelvio represents an added value compared to the sales data on the Italian market of the Biscione brand’s models, which they are starting to rise again after a few complicated months: just look at the month of October, when Alfa Romeo achieved over 2,450 registrations in our country, for a 50% increase in deliveries compared to the same month last year.

Alfa Romeo on the rise

A growth that also had an impact on cumulative from the beginning of the year to today, in which the trend was even better: we are in fact talking about registrations doubling compared to the same period last year, with a market share that rose by 0.7 percentage points and which allows Alfa Romeo to confirm itself as brand in the Premium segment that grows the most year on year.